DQ Restaurants- Free Cone Day March 21st

It’s back! Free Cone Day* will return on Monday, March 21 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas celebrating the arrival of spring. Each fan will receive a free small cone with a limit of one per fan while supplies last.

Fans are invited to share a photo enjoying Free Cone Day and tag @DairyQueenTX on Instagram and Twitter using “freeconeday.” Fans on Facebook can submit a photo under the “DQ Memories” tab for the opportunity to receive a $10 gift card.

Throughout March, fans also can enjoy the New Mint Brownie Blizzard® Treat. World- famous DQ soft serve is blended with brownie pieces, choco chunks and cool mint and is a perfect choice to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

And for fans that really love green, the Mint Chip Shake is a great reminder that spring has sprung and warmer days are ahead. A blend of crème de menthe, the world famous DQ soft serve and bursts of chocolatey shavings and topped with whipped cream.

*Free small vanilla cone at participating locations. All Day, limit one per person. While supplies last. May not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

