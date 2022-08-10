Dr. Anthony Muhammad to Keynote at TASD Staff Convocation

Advertisement

On Friday, August 12, 2022, the keynote speaker for the Texarkana Arkansas School District Staff Back-to-School Event will be Dr. Anthony Muhammad.

Anthony Muhammad is an author and international thought leader. He currently serves as the CEO of New Frontier 21 Consulting, a company dedicated to providing cutting-edge professional development to schools all over the world. He served as a practitioner for nearly twenty years. Dr. Muhammad served as a middle school teacher, assistant principal, middle school principal, and high school principal. His tenure as a practitioner has earned him several awards as both a teacher and a principal.

Dr. Muhammad is recognized as one of the field’s leading experts in the areas of school culture and Professional Learning Communities at Work (PLC). Dr. Muhammad was recognized by the Global Gurus organization as one of the 30 Most Influential Educational Thought Leaders in the world in 2021 and 2022. “Some of our staff members had the opportunity to hear Dr. Muhammed speak during a conference in Little Rock, AR. After hearing him speak, I knew his message should be heard by our entire school community,” commented Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler. “I am excited that he will be speaking to our entire staff as we welcome them back to school.”

Dr. Muhammad is a best-selling author. He has authored Revisiting Professional Learning Communities at Work, 2nd Edition (2021); Time for Change: The Four Essential Skills of a Transformational School Leader (2019); Transforming School Culture: How to Overcome Staff Division 2nd Edition (2017) Overcoming the Achievement Gap Trap: Liberating Mindsets to Effect Change (2015); and The Will to Lead and the Skill to Teach; Transforming Schools at Every Level (2011). Additionally, he has published 26 articles in education journals and publications in seven different countries.

