On behalf of Harvest Regional Food Bank, we are thrilled to announce the second Inaugural Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament! Join us for a day of fun on the green and help fight food insecurity in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.

2021 was a record year for Harvest as they responded to the COVID-19 crisis. The food bank distributed nearly 5.0 million pounds of food, and they adjusted to meet the growing needs in our community by implementing large-scale mobile pantry distribution events, working with school districts to feed children, partnering with first responder to provide emergency food boxes, and so much more.

With your sponsorship of the Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament, you will help Harvest raise critical funds to support their programs and operations. This event is especially vital for the food bank to fill the gap left by the third year of cancelations of its signature events, including Wine & Jazz and Taste of Texarkana, in the face of the pandemic. Your support ensures Harvest’s Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament will be a success for years to come.

Thank you for your commitment to hunger relief. We’ll see you on the green!

Sincerely,

Felicia Horn Melinda Vammen Golf Committee Chair Golf Committee Co-Chair