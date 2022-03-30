Advertisement

TyRique Myers was born May 31, 2006 to Eric Mack and Tequilla Briggs.

TyRique attended Liberty Eylau Schools where he made his Classmates laugh and smile. TyRique’s aptitude in reading helped him reach the 99th percentile for his grade level. This is around the time he decided to write his first book “The Kingdom of Georgia”.

TyRique split spare time between sports and gaming. After recuperating from a broken knee, he returned to football for his sophomore year and began his baseball journey with the Leopards.

He was an Avid gamer on console or pc with 90+ wpm typing speeds. He lead game design on a video game based on The Persona Franchise by Atlas. He learned Lua Programming Language to make this happen. He loved to see how things worked and wanted to pursue an Engineering Degree at UC Berkeley with aspirations of becoming a Game Designer. Some of his other favorite things were Jujutsu Kaisen, Takis, Skittles, McFlurrys and Sprite.

TyRique was a member of Bridging the Gap of Arkansas YLD (Youth Leadership Development Program) where he learned the importance of giving back.

TyRique accepted Christ in his life at a young age. He was a Member of Mount Sinai House of Prayer Ministries under Pastor Barbara Stoker. He was a vital member of the youth department, music and praise dance ministry. On numerous occasions, TyRique was important in bringing Souls to Christ and strengthening others “Faith Walk” many times unaware. TyRique departed this Earthly Realm on March 19, 2022 but will forever live in our hearts.



He was preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents: Benjamin and Mary Davis and A. C. Cole and Grandfather: Gregory Futch.

He is survived by his Parents, Eric Mack & Tequilla (Darius) Briggs; Grandmothers: Deborah Davis Mack & Antoinette Futch; Grandfather: Dwayne Mack, Brother: Ayden Mack, Sisters: Brooke Myers & Breanna Briggs, Aunts: Doris (Harold) Smith, Charisma (Cosmos), Ruthie (James) Hunter, Markita Walker, Uncles: Antonio Myers & Blake (Taylor) Jordan, Special Cousins: Cody, Korbin, Trey, Desean, Landon, and a host of loving family who hold TyRique’s Memory in their hearts.

Funeral Service Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Saint James Baptist Church with Tequilla Briggs, Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!!

