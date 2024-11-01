Ed Chattaway Appointed TAPD Police Chief

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Arkansas received a total of 25 applications for the Police Chief position. Applicants ranged from the Western United States to the Northeast portions of the states with many valuable options. My endless efforts in this search, passion for this City, and desire to grant TAPD stability for years to come has given me complete confidence that Ed Chattaway (current TAPD Interim Chief) is the best choice as Police Chief of Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.

Chief Chattaway is a loyal 29-year veteran of TAPD with experience in all aspects of our Police department. My conversations with Chief Chattaway revealed a deep passion for TAPD, each of its’ employees, and the City of Texarkana residents. His vision for TAPD is one of stability, unity, and success within both the department and community. Chief Chattaway places a high value on community involvement to ensure a prosperous relationship with all our citizens. I have the utmost confidence that Chief Chattaway has the support of our current department and has the resources required to progress TAPD. Please join me in congratulating Chief Ed Chattaway. “I am truly honored to have been appointed as the Chief of Police at the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

I would like to thank City Manager Tyler Richards for this opportunity as well as the Civil Service Commission. This role is not just a position for me; it is a profound responsibility that I embrace wholeheartedly. My primary goal is to work collaboratively with our dedicated officers and the community to be proactive in combatting crime and continuing to build our relationships with our community so Texarkana will be a place people will want live and bring their business to. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will be at a level of excellence that our residents rightfully expect and deserve. Together, we will foster trust, enhance public safety, and ensure that our department serves as a model of integrity and professionalism. I am excited about the journey ahead and the positive changes we will implement in our community.” – Chief Ed Chattaway