UA Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star Recognized at State Conference

The 2024 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star, Anita Brissa Loera, was recently recognized at the annual Arkansas Community Colleges Conference in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Students from 22 community colleges across the State were awarded a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public, four-year university to complete their bachelor’s degree. The combined total for the scholarships is estimated to be more than $500,000.

In her time at UAHT, Loera has not only excelled academically but also demonstrated a strong commitment to her community. She has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa, an EDGE Scholar, and named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Her active involvement in the local community garden and her role as a faith-based youth group leader are a testament to her dedication and service.

Anita’s journey is just beginning. She will graduate from UAHT in the spring of 2025 with an Associate of Arts degree. Her next step is to transfer to the University of Arkansas in Little Rock to pursue a degree in nursing. Her long-range goal is to own a mental health nursing practice, a vision that we are confident she will achieve.

Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating Anita Brissa Loera on her accomplishments.

