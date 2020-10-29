A&M-Texarkana Admissions Hosts Application Week

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is hosting its annual Application Week from Monday, October 26th to Friday, October 30th. During the annual event, incoming students can receive assistance filling out their application for admission from TAMUT admissions staff.

“Application Week is a chance for high school seniors to virtually follow along as we go through the application process,” said TAMUT Associate Director of Admissions Chrissy Gonzalez. “Our hope is that these students will gain some knowledge on why it is so important to fill out the application accurately and completely. We will also be answering questions about the admissions process. With everything that a high school senior has to do to prepare for graduation, we want to make it a little easier to apply to TAMUT. Students will also have the opportunity to defer their application fee or use an application fee waiver. We will also be giving away TAMUT swag during the session so students should definitely sign up to attend!”

Admissions staff will be available nightly from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and

prospective students may register for the event by visiting https://tamut.edu/Admissions/Admissions_Week.html. In addition to assisting with the application, admissions staff will be able to answer a variety of questions dealing with scholarships, dual credit, residency, housing, and more.

For more information contact Chrissy Gonzalez, Associate Director of Admissions at (903) 223-3180 or by email at cgonzalez@tamut.edu.

