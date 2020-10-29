Texarkana College Receives $25,000 Gift from Super 1 Foods

Advertisement

The Texarkana College Foundation recently received a gift of $25,000 to start the Super 1 Foods scholarship endowment. This gift was part of Brookshire Grocery Co.’s “Focus on the Future” Scholarship Program, which was funded with over $1 million.

Katie Andrus, director of the TC Foundation, said, “We are so grateful for community partners like Super 1 Foods who recognize the importance of higher education in our community. This gift will have a big impact on our students.”

The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods “Focus on the Future” scholarship will provide tuition assistance to students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021. The program intends to reward recipients based on financial need and leadership. Texarkana College is one of more than 40 universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas to receive funding through this program. This more than $1 million donation is a substantial representation of BGC’s dedication to education and giving back to those who aspire to build a better future in the communities it serves.

“We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.

“We support our local communities and value education which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring towards their dreams.”

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

