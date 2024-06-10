A&M-Texarkana and UA Cossatot Form Academic Partnership by Signing Articulation Agreement

Sponsor

Officials from the University of Arkansas Cossatot (DeQueen, AR) and Texas A&M University-Texarkana met on the Texas A&M University Campus June 4, 2024, to sign an articulation agreement and to officially welcome UA Cossatot as a partner with the university.

The articulation agreement launches a degree pathway between Cossatot graduates with an Associate in Applied Sciences (AAS) in Physical Therapy Assistant degree and the new Bachelor of Science in Leadership degree offered at A&M-Texarkana.

“The benefits of this program extend beyond individual achievement,” said Dr. Heather McKnight, Dean of the university’s College of Nursing, Health, and Human Services. “By empowering our students to reach new heights in their professional lives, we are also investing in the health and well-being of our community. Our graduates will go on to provide exceptional care, improve patient outcomes, and contribute to the overall health of Texans and Arkansans.”

“When two institutions can collaborate and design a path into a high-wage, high-demand job, it is a perfect use of resources that not only benefits families, but the greater local regional economy as a whole,” said UA Cossatot Chancellor Dr. Steve Cole. “After all, educational institutions serve many purposes, and I firmly believe one of those is to be an economic engine for the regions we serve.”

The signing ceremony also included a university partnership agreement, allowing UA Cossatot employees to take courses at A&M-Texarkana with reduced tuition costs. The partnership agreement begins immediately, and the discount is applicable to coursework at the graduate, undergraduate, or micro-credential level.

“We are excited to collaborate with TAMUT to create new transfer pathways and scholarship opportunities for our students and employees,” said Dr. Ashley Aylett, Vice Chancellor for Academics at UA Cossatot. “As a two-year institution, we are extremely grateful to have the ability to offer our students seamless transfer to a high-quality institution. The proximity of TAMUT is extremely attractive to our students as many of our students prefer to stay local. TAMUT is a growing university, and we are excited to see the opportunities the university continues to bring to area students and local communities.”

For additional information about the new degree path between UA Cossatot and Texas A&M University-Texarkana contact Dr. Heather McKnight at hmcknight@tamut.edu. For more information about becoming an academic partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana please contact Dr. Jennifer Davis, TAMUT Director of Community Engagement, at jdavis@tamut.edu.



