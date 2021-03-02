A&M-Texarkana Education Department to Host Online Information Session for Students Interested in Alternate Certification Programs

Advertisement

The education department at Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be holding online informational sessions for students interested in the department’s Graduate Teacher Certification Program. The department is currently accepting applications for summer start dates for graduate degree programs and the graduate teacher certification program. The online information sessions are designed to answer questions for those interested in beginning the path towards teacher certification. The online sessions are scheduled for March 11th at 6:00 p.m. and April 8th at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

A&M–Texarkana’s graduate teacher certification program is a fast-track to certification and a Master’s degree that has certified hundreds of teachers for area schools. Participants must have a bachelor’s degree by May 2021 to be eligible to start a paid teaching position in fall 2021.

For those already working in education, TAMUT also has programs designed to help teachers advance their careers. TAMUT education programs support those seeking leadership positions as technology directors, curriculum specialists, reading specialists, educational diagnosticians, principals, and superintendents.

TAMUT also offers a Doctor of Education in Education Leadership degree and is currently accepting applicants for the next cohort, with cognate course work beginning this summer.

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is part of the Texas A&M University System, which has been preparing professional educators for more than a century. TAMUT offers future educators a world-class education at an affordable price and small class sizes where they have the support of dedicated and experienced faculty.

To sign up for The March 11th or April 8th online information sessions email amiller@tamut.edu. For more information about TAMUT’s alternative certification programs visit https://tamut.edu/eaglesteachalt.

