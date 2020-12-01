A&M-Texarkana Names New Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that Dr. Melinda Arnold from Montana State University-Billings (MSUB) has been selected as the university’s next Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Arnold has a distinguished career spanning more than twenty years in higher education. Her most recent position was Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at MSUB.

During her tenure at MSU Billings, Arnold led the Strategic Program Alignment initiative along with an Executive Committee of faculty and staff, which re-directed university resources to academic programs and services most responsive to changing student demand and regional workforce needs, and created additional interdisciplinary opportunities for students and faculty.

Arnold also advocated for higher faculty salaries, successfully increasing the base salary for new faculty and decentralizing academic budgets for greater accountability. “Melinda Arnold is a tireless and highly productive administrator. I am fortunate to have had her as Provost during my recent time at MSUB. TAMUT is fortunate to attract her to her new position,” shared MSU Billings Interim Chancellor Rolf Groseth.

Advertisement

“Dr. Arnold impressed the entire campus with her understanding of higher education issues, her record of leading at regional comprehensive institutions, and her strong focus on academic quality and student success. We are really looking forward to having her join the Eagle family and to getting the new year off to a great start,” said A&M-Texarkana President Emily Cutrer.

Arnold has a doctoral degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University, a master’s degree in liberal studies from Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from University of Texas. Her previous academic administration positions include serving as Interim Associate Provost at the University of North Texas at Dallas, Associate Dean of the College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Director of the Master of Science Applied Criminology program, a twice-tenured faculty member, and mentor. She will begin her new role at A&M-Texarkana on January 11, 2021.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

