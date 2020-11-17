A&M-Texarkana Office of Extended Education and Community Development Offers Free Mental Health Awareness Mini-Series

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Extended Education and Community Development and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Bowie County Leadership Advisory Board are partnering to present a free online mental health awareness mini-series in November and December. The series of programs is designed to help people recognize and help those who may be in the early stages of developing a mental health problem or are in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The three events in the series include:

• November 19th – 2:00 p.m. Ms. Kelli Cook, Discussion will be geared toward identifying issues in pre-school/elementary school/middle school (pre-teen) age youth.

• December 1st – 10 a.m. Ms. Jennifer Sellers, LPC-S and owner of Texarkana Mental Health & Wellness, Discussion will be geared toward identifying mental health issues in high school & college age youth.

• December 8th – 10 a.m. Claire Rodriquez, Heritage Hospice, Participants will discuss mental health stressors in the senior population geared towards family, friends, and caregivers.

The Mental Health Awareness Mini-Series is free and open to the public. Participants must register in advance at www.tamut.edu/eecd. For more information on the event contact Emily Newsome at enewsome@tamut.edu or by phone at (903)223-3039.

