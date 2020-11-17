A&M-Texarkana PLACE to Feature Guest Speaker Adam Gussow, Blues Musician and Educator from the University of Mississippi

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will be featuring blues musician Adam Gussow as a part of its “Southern Experience” themed speaker series on November 20th.

Gussow is a professor at the University of Mississippi and will be discussing his journey into blues music with a man named Mr. Satan, a well-known blues guitarist. As a professional blues harmonica player, Gussow has recorded a half dozen albums, played major blues, jazz, and folk festivals, and is featured in the documentary “Satan & Adam” currently screening on Netflix.

The PLACE event “Working with Mr. Satan: A Personal Introduction to the Blues” will take place November 20th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. The lecture is free and open to the public, but preregistration is required. To register for this event please visit https://tamut.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0rcOGrpjMrHt2IeIA48_Bf6C7tXx2Whuq6.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “The Southern Experience.” The theme is incorporated in a wide array of activities and programming throughout the campus. Activities and programming include faculty lectures, student presentations, guest speakers, a common reader, symposiums of community members, and by incorporating the theme into courses, student debates, the university library book club, and dramas.

For more information, contact Dr. Angela Harless, PLACE Program Co-Chair, at angela.harless@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.

