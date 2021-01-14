A&M-Texarkana Receives $300,000 Reskilling Grant

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has been awarded a $300,000 Reskilling Grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to be used to assist students that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and need to reskill or upskill to get back into the workforce, as well as Texas students who have previously stopped out of higher education institutions without completing a postsecondary credential.

The Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program stems from the allocation of $175 million provided to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. GEER dollars, in turn, originate from the U.S. Department of Education’s administration of the Education Stabilization Fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

To be eligible for a Reskilling Grant students must:

• Be a Texas resident eligible for in-state tuition;

• Have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA);

• Have financial need and be eligible for federal Title IV aid;

• Have affirmed they were affected by COVID-19;

• Be enrolled in an eligible undergraduate program;

• Have not been enrolled in an accredited postsecondary institution in the previous academic (long) semester or previous six months; and

• Are within twelve months of completing their degree program

“We are very fortunate to have received this grant,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “Not all institutions received these grants, and many were funded at a lower level. This grant allows us to provide financial aid to students whose jobs or career paths have been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information about the Reskilling Grant program contact the TAMUT financial aid department at finaid@tamut.edu or (903)334-6601 or by visiting the Reskilling Grant web page at https://www.tamut.edu/About/Administration/COVID_19/Reskilling_Grant.html.

