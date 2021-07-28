A&M-Texarkana Receives $75,000 Donation from TEXAR

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a contribution in the amount of $75,000 from TEXAR Federal Credit Union in support of the university’s scholarship fundraising campaign during its 2021 anniversary celebration. The university is celebrating 50 years as an institution of higher learning, 25 years as a member of The Texas A&M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground.

Officials from TEXAR and the university were on hand as TEXAR’s Executive Vice President Connie Lee presented the check to A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. The check presentation ceremony was held in the lobby of the Building for Academic and Student Services. The lobby, which welcomes students and prospective students alike, will now be renamed the TEXAR Welcome Foyer.

“We are so grateful to have the support of community institutions like TEXAR here at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said Cutrer. “Their generous contribution to TEXAR’s Endowed Scholarship will have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of future A&M-Texarkana students. So it seems very fitting that one of the very first places they will see on their journey through higher education is the TEXAR Welcome Foyer.”

“TEXAR recognizes the importance of building strong educational partnerships within our community,” said Lee. “Giving to the Texas A&M University-Texarkana endowed scholarship fund ensures support for today while providing for education excellence far into the future.”