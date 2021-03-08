A&M-Texarkana Students Selected to Participate in DHS Invent2Prevent Violence Challenge 

Advertisement

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is one of 25 schools throughout the country invited to participate in this spring’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Collegiate Invent2Prevent Violence Challenge. This real-world project, offered in collaboration with EdVenture Partners, gives TAMUT students a rare opportunity to put their education to work inside the framework of a class.

Students in the university’s Marketing Promotions class have created an in-class working marketing agency, named Eagle iSite. They are responsible for implementing an integrated marketing campaign aimed at educating and informing their local campus about the benefits of unifying our campus to reduce violence and terrorism. To accomplish this task, students will use research surveys and other tools to learn more about DHS’s target audience. After the students have analyzed their research findings, they will then create and implement their strategy to raise awareness of the benefits of unifying students against violence and terrorism. Students will receive a $2,000 budget to help them bring their plans to life.

At the end of the term, students will measure their success through follow-up research and give a formal presentation to DHS summarizing their campaign and results. “This is a project that allows us to put our knowledge into a real-life experience,” said Jan Johnson, TAMUT student and Eagle iSite agency co-leader.

Watch for more information about the DHS Collegiate Invent2Prevent Violence Challenge at Texas A&M Texarkana throughout the spring term. For further inquiries regarding the A&M-Texarkana project, please contact Dina Calhoun, student public relations lead, at 903-278-9374 or pr.eagleisite@gmail.com.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a vital mission: to secure the nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than 240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to emergency response, from cybersecurity analyst to chemical facility inspector. The Department’s duties are wide-ranging, and its goal is clear – keeping America safe. The core goal of The Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention’s efforts is to equip and empower local efforts – including peers, teachers, community leaders, and law enforcement – to prevent individuals from mobilizing to violence before it becomes a law enforcement mater.

EdVenture Partners has teamed up with nearly 1,000 academic institutions in over 75 countries. They specialize in peer to peer, experiential learning programs while addressing marketing, communication, social causes, and sales-related challenges.

