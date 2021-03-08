TISD Statement/Decision on Usage of Masks for the Remainder of the School Year

From the desk of Tina Veal-Gooch, Chief Communications Officer for Texarkana Independent School District

Following the direction from Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Texarkana ISD will continue to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures that we have had in place since the beginning of the school year.  This includes a requirement that students, staff and visitors wear masks as described in our SMART RESTART…
Staff Handbook:  http://www.txkisd.net/forstaff/pdf/secure/Smart%20Restart%20Handbook%202020-2021.pdf#page=9
Elementary On-Campus Guidance: https://www.txkisd.net/forcommunity/smartrestartelementary_protocols.asp
Secondary On-Campus Guidance:  https://www.txkisd.net/forcommunity/smartrestartsecondary_protocols.asp
