Anna Powell Graduates from the 2019-20 Leadership Texarkana Program

Anna Powell, Executive Director of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation, graduated from the 2019-20 class of Leadership Texarkana. Powell and other graduates were recognized at the Leadership Texarkana virtual End of the Year Celebration last night.

Leadership Texarkana exists to cultivate, connect, and engage leaders in working together for community excellence, pride, and progress. The group is committed to ensuring Texarkana’s best future by fostering a culture and a community full of citizens taking responsibility for and working together for community excellence, pride, and progress.

Powell said, “After graduation from Leadership Texarkana, I have charged myself with the community duty to serve our bi-state region in continuing to develop public and private partnerships that directly benefit higher education opportunities for Texarkana and the surrounding areas. Through my role at UAHT, I hope to bring innovative opportunities and partnerships specifically to our K-12 arena. In addition, I believe that innovation and public and private partnerships can directly benefit our regional economy. Making Texarkana aware of its assets and telling our story will define our future.”

Everyone at the U of A Hope-Texarkana would like to congratulate Anna Powell and all of the 2019-20 Leadership Texarkana graduates.

