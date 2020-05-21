Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend’s twin appears in court

Advertisement

A Texarkana man accused of shooting his girlfriend’s twin brother in March was in court Wednesday in Bowie County.

Kavante Lamar Wright, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Eric Gentry to death at an apartment in a complex at 1201 Stuckey Street in Texarkana, Texas, on March 23. Wright appeared Wednesday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell from the jail via Zoom video conferencing. Tidwell asked Wright if he has hired a lawyer and Wright said he intends to hire Texarkana lawyer Shorty Barrett.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said her office plans to present the case to a Bowie County grand jury this month. If a grand jury indicts Wright for murder he faces five to 99 years or life in prison, if convicted.

Wright was allegedly drunk and arguing with his girlfriend about getting more alcohol when her brother, Eric Gentry, stepped in, according to a probable

cause affidavit. Gentry was allegedly at the apartment his sister shared with Wright to give his sister’s children haircuts.

Gentry’s sister allegedly told police that she and Wright had been arguing “over his level of intoxication and his wanting more alcohol.” She told officers that Wright pulled a gun from his pocket, fired one round outside the residence, one round inside the apartment and into the floor before pointing the gun at Gentry and shooting him once in the chest.

“She stated the suspect then chased her out of the residence, pointing the gun at her,” the affidavit states.

Gentry died at the scene. Wright has been in jail since the shooting. His bail is set at $1 million.

