Arkansas High School Students Prepare to Attend Governor’s School

Arkansas High School students Summer Barrick, KeeYonece Butler, Rashad Thrower, and Benjamin Tripp Wilson have been selected to attend the 42nd Annual Arkansas Governor’s

School (AGS) hosted at Arkansas Tech University. Selection for Governor’s School is based on a combination of ability and interest and is highly competitive.

The Arkansas Governor’s School (AGS) is a four-week summer residential program for upcoming high school seniors who are residents of the state of Arkansas. The program is funded by the Arkansas State Legislature as a portion of the biennial appropriation for Gifted and Talented Programs through the Arkansas Department of Education. State funds provide tuition, room, board, and instructional materials for each student who attends the

four-week program on the site of a residential college campus sponsored by the State.

The Arkansas Governor’s School is a non-credit program that seeks to create a unique experience for a select group of Arkansas’ best students – the potential leaders of the 21st century. Both inside and outside the classroom, AGS provides highly motivated, creative

students with an intellectual atmosphere. The excitement of intellectual and artistic pursuits and the expectation of significant conceptual gains permeate all aspects of the participants’ lives for the full four weeks.