Pleasant Grove Middle School Associate Principal Zach Fowler Selected for TASSP Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

Zach Fowler, Associate Principal of Pleasant Grove Middle School in Texarkana, TX has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year. TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Mr. Fowler is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Mr. Fowler has five years of administrative experience with one year at Pleasant Grove Middle School. A graduate of Southern Arkansas University, Mr. Fowler earned his Master of Education from Lamar University. Mr. Fowler is a graduate of the 2021 Leadership Texarkana class and an active PGYA coach and Dixie Baseball coach. Mr. Fowler and his wife, Kirby, have two children, Daxton (8) and Gavin (6).

Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Ceremony held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer Conference. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.