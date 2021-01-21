Faith Christian Academy in Texarkana Adds Kindergarten Classroom

Advertisement

Faith Christian Academy, a ministry of Faith Baptist Church opened its doors last August, and God’s blessings continue to pour. With enrollment at capacity, remodeling has begun to add two additional classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year, one of which being a Kindergarten classroom. Serving Infant (3 months) through Kindergarten families is just the beginning, as we will follow God’s guidance and continue to expand at His lead.

With low tuition rates, FCA strives to truly be a ministry and make Christian education accessible to more children in Texarkana and surrounding areas. In our Infant classrooms up through Kindergarten, individual and realistic goals are met, and our students are challenged at their own rate. Through structured daily lessons, our students thrive and develop a love of learning, as they are encouraged to explore, create, experiment, and discover daily. Being responsive to students’ interests and abilities deepens their natural curiosity and eagerness to learn. Our students flourish in a nurturing and structured environment, conducive to learning- whether teacher led or child led. Every subject is taught each day in short lessons with reinforcement activities, so students have the time to absorb the information and engage in enrichment activities; transforming playtime into opportunities to instill important Cognitive, Motor, and Social Skills.

Open enrollment for new families begins Monday, February 1st. Registration packets are available in the FCA office located at 2812 East Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You may also email FaithChristianAcademyTxk@gmail.com, call 870-774-3150, or visit the Faith Christian Academy Facebook page.

