Fourteen Texas High School senior band students were selected to the Four States Bandmasters Honor Band based upon director recommendation and on their musical resume.

Selectees include: Connor Corbett; Katarina Jordan; Molly Laird; Josh Lauterbach; Carlos Penate; Madisyn Points; Raven McCoy; Jalena McDermott; Hope McDonald; Ana Moreno; Gabby Reed; Macy Sloan; Jenna Woodard; Kate Woodward.