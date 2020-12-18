Infant Abram Ball

Advertisement

Infant Abram Mitchell Ball, died Monday, December 14, 2020, in a local hospital.

He was born December 14, 2020, to Adam and Paige Ball of Wake Village, Texas.

Survivors include his parents along with his twin brother, Ezra Ball; brother, Justin Ball and sister, Faith Ball; grandparents, Kerstin McDuffie and Jim and Melissa Kubicek; two uncles, Perry Ball and Christopher Hedtke and one aunt, Alicia Hedtke.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Josh Bishop officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.