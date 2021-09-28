Halloween Cookie Decorating Class

Advertisement

Get into the fall spirit by taking a Cookie Decorating Class at Hempstead Hall on October 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class will be taught by Cathryn Looney, who ran a successful cookie-making business for ten years. Learn to make decorative cookies just in time for the holidays. The cost of the class is only $25 per person, and the course is limited to 20 participants.

For more information or to reserve your seat, contact the Community Education office at 870.722.8568 or email Racie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.