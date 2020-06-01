Hope Collegiate Academy Application Deadline Extended to July 1

Advertisement

The application deadline to apply for the Hope Collegiate Academy has been extended to Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Students must be enrolled or be eligible to become enrolled as a Hope Public School student and meet the collegiate academy entrance requirements to attend. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is located on the University of Arkansas-Hope campus.

The Hope Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Hope Public School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The goal of the academy is to provide students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. To view a short overview video of the Hope Collegiate Academy click here: https://youtu.be/qhTfYaz3AtQ

Students must submit the collegiate academy application and college entrance scores by July 1, 2020. To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/hope-collegiate-academy/. To schedule an Accuplacer exam, call 870-722-8247 or 870-722-8174.

For questions about eligibility or a paper application, contact Mikki Curtis at mikki.curtis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8133.

