Texas A&M University-Texarkana received a donation in the amount of $25,000 from Toney and Michelle Favors of Texarkana, who are both graduates of the university. Toney is also a longtime employee A&M-Texarkana, where he currently serves as the Assistant Vice-President of Admissions and Recruiting. The donation will be used to establish the Michelle and Toney Favors Endowed Scholarship at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Together for 30 years and married for 26, Toney and Michelle originally met in a class at Texarkana College but didn’t begin dating until they crossed paths again in a class at what was then East Texas State University-Texarkana. “Toney is a people person with a heart for giving,” said Michelle. “He was that way when I met him and he’s never changed.”

“We’ve been very blessed to have had this university in our lives,” Toney said. “It’s been very good to us, and it was important to both of us that we find a way to give back,” he added. “Establishing this scholarship will allow us to help future students at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. It’s part of our legacy and we are thrilled to be able to do this for the place that has meant so much to both of us.”

“Michelle and Toney are special people,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “They genuinely want the best for our students,” she added. “This donation from Michelle and Toney speaks volumes about their commitment to education and to helping the students of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. We are beyond grateful to both of them for this wonderful gift.”

