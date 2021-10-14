Father and son indicted for alleged sexual abuse of 7-year-old girl

A Texarkana father and his son have been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

David Ernest Fant, aka “Captain,” and Hayden David Fant allegedly told the girl that sexual abuse was part of a secret game. Both father and son were indicted Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

According to a probable cause affidavit, David Fant, 58, sat in a chair and watched as his son, Hayden Fant, 21, sexually abused a 7-year-old girl when she visited their home during summer and spring breaks in Texarkana, Texas, beginning in 2018 and ending in March 2020.

The girl allegedly made an outcry of sexual abuse to her parents in May 2020 and law enforcement was contacted. The girl reported that David Fant and Hayden Fant taught her to play a “secret baby touching game.”

“She stated that when the game starts, she has to put in the password on the wall and push a button that says ‘done.’ She stated that the password is 1226 and then she has to put a handprint on the wall.She stated this is pretend so the fame is a secret and demonstrated this,” the affidavit states.

The alleged victim reported that “Captain” sits in a chair and watches her and Hayden Fant play the game on the floor of the den. David Fant allegedly gave directions to stop and start the game.

The girl allegedly said David Fant and Hayden Fant will not give her candy if she does not play the game.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, David Fant and Hayden Fant face 25 to 99 years or life in prison with no parole possible.

A prosecutor with the Texas Attorney General’s Office was assigned to the case after the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office recused. Retired District Judge Lauren Parish is presiding over the cases as all of the district judges who serve Bowie County have recused.

David Fant and Hayden Fant are both free on bonds of $200,000.

