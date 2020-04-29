Online Registration Opens for Texarkana College’s Summer and Fall Semesters

Advertisement

Registration for Texarkana College’s May mini-mester, summer sessions, and fall semester is now available online at texarkanacollege.edu. Though campus buildings are currently closed, TC faculty and staff are available via phone and email to help students apply and register for classes.

Academic Advising Coordinator Linda Bennett said the enrollment services team is working hard to get students registered for upcoming semesters amid the shelter-in-place order.

“The most important thing I would tell students to make the registration process easier is that if they are sending an email about registering for classes, make sure to give their full name and student ID, or for new students, their full name and date of birth,” Bennett said. “That way, as we go through messages to help students, we can distinguish who sent what and look things up ahead of time to help them as fast as possible.”

Students are traditionally required to come to the enrollment services office to meet with an advisor. During this registration period, students can meet with an advisor on the phone by calling (903) 823-3012. Academic advisors are also available at advising@texarkanacollege.edu for registration assistance—just make sure to include your full name and date of birth (for new students) or student ID (for current students).

Upcoming sessions include:

May Mini – May 18-29 (online classes only)

Summer I – June 1-July 2 (online classes only)

Summer II – July 6-Aug. 7

Summer 10-Week – June 1-Aug. 7

Summer Workforce & LVN – May 18-Aug. 7

Fall – Aug. 19-Dec. 17

May Mini-courses are only two weeks long and will be conducted online this year, making them perfect for university students looking to pick up a college class during their summer break.

Summer I courses will also be offered completely online. Courses listed with a meeting time will be required to attend class virtually during that designated time. Those courses designated as WEB courses are traditional online courses. The Summer 10-Week session and Summer Workforce & LVN sessions will begin online as hybrid courses and will shift to in-person instruction when it becomes safe to do so.

Bennett said the enrollment services team is ready to help students register virtually, but they are looking forward to when they can meet with students face-to-face again.

“I’m so ready to be back in my office,” Bennett said. “I need contact with a human being! I want to be safe, so I totally understand.”

To learn more about the application and registration process, visit texarkanacollege.edu or call the enrollment services team at (903) 823-3012.