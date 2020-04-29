Pleasant Grove High School Yearbook Staff Receives 11th Pacemaker Award

By
Press Release
-
Pleasant Grove 2018-2019 Pleasant Grove High School Yearbook Staff Front Row: Mary Old, Brooklynn Bearden, Cage Watlington Second Row: Hailee Partin, Selena Lam, Catherine Wright, Emma Beck Third Row: Hailey Whitten, Sydney Hopkins, Mikki Pope, Cara Court, Gracie McDougal, Jordan Poe, Macy Young Fourth Row: Kayla Wells, Kathryn Davis, Rachel Hemphill, Laura Beth Maddox, Presley Hargrove, Shannon Lee, Olivia Rochelle, Kyla Prinsen Back Row: Taylor Hicks, Katie Ferguson, Grace Pickelman, Alley Harjo, Madelyn Loar, Caylin Scates, Carleigh Scates
The staff members of the Pleasant Grove High School Yearbook, The Hawk, were awarded their eleventh Pacemaker Award on April 18, 2020. The Journalism Education Association Awards were held virtually this year in place of the National High School Journalism Convention in Nashville, TN.

The National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) named 62 yearbooks from 17 states as finalists in its prestigious Pacemaker Competition on December 19. In all, 442 student publications entered the Pacemaker competition. Twenty-four of the 62 finalists earned the Pacemaker award, placing The Hawk in the top six percent of student-produced publications in the country.

The Hawk staff also received the Gold Crown Award earlier this spring from the Columbia Press Association. Editors for The Hawk in 2018-2019 were Mary Old, Cage Watlington, and Brooklynn Bearden. The journalism department is advised by Charla Harris, 2019 National High School Yearbook Adviser of the Year.

