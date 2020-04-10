PGISD Names Ashley Barker Pleasant Grove Middle School Principal

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Ashley Barker for the Pleasant Grove Middle School Principal position in their meeting on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A current Pleasant Grove High School Assistant Principal, Barker will begin her new role in July 2020. Barker has been with the Pleasant Grove Independent School District for 12 years.

During her time with the Pleasant Grove Independent School District, Barker has taught third grade, fifth grade, and held positions as Pleasant Grove Elementary, Intermediate, and High School Assistant Principal. Her career began at New Boston ISD teaching third and fourth grade.

Barker graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 2004, and she earned her Master of Science in Education Administration in 2008 from Texas A&M University – Texarkana. Barker is currently working on her doctorate in Education Administration from Texas A&M University – Commerce.

Barker and her husband, Chris, have one son, Easton. The current Pleasant Grove Middle School Principal, Linda Erie, will retire in June 2020.