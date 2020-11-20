PGISD Names Natalie Reeves the Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School Principal

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved Natalie Reeves for the Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School Principal position in a special called board meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020. As the current Margaret Fischer Davis Elementary School Assistant Principal, Reeves’s new role will take effect immediately. Reeves has been with the Pleasant Grove Independent School District for eight years. During her time in education and at the Pleasant Grove Independent School District, Reeves has held teaching, intervention, and leadership roles at the elementary and intermediate levels.

Reeves attended the University of Arkansas, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Reeves went on to complete a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction, as well as her certification in Administration from Texas A&M-Texarkana. Reeves and her husband, Malachi, have one son, Barrett.