Taco Trip Expands Indoors

Taco Trip has moved out of their food truck and opened and indoor location.

Taco Trip is owned by Damian Urieta and wife from Mexico City and Pueblo respectively. The two have operated the Taco Trip food truck at the same location for over two years.

The menu remains largely the same although they now also offer Fajitas.

According to Urieta, every ingredient is made fresh daily. Taco Trip offers a large selection of tacos such as steak, chicken, lamb, pork chop, steak & chorizo, goat meat, roasted cheek, chicharron, nopales, brisket, tongue, fried chitlins, and shrimp.

Taco Trip is located at 2407 New Boston Rd. and is open daily from 10:30 a.m – 9:00 p.m.



