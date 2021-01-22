Pleasant Grove High School Students Receive National Gold Medal Art Awards

Advertisement

The National Art Education Association (NAEA) received thousands of works from across the country and 92 works were selected for National Gold Medal Art Awards. Of the works selected, eight were from the Pleasant Grove High School Art Department, representing almost ten percent of the top awards in the nation. These works will be on exhibition in the NAEA Studio & Gallery in Ruston, Virginia and on the national website beginning in February. Representatives from the top art school in the country included in the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design (AICAD) participated as jurors: Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art & Design, Otis College of Art and Design, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and Watkins College of Art.

Pleasant Grove Art Department Ranked 2nd in Texas by National Celebrate Art Competition

The Pleasant Grove High School Art Department was named the second ranked art department in the state of Texas (1A-6A) and awarded with a star in the recent National Celebrate Art Competition. In addition, student works were submitted to be published in a national book of exceptional student art and sold throughout the year across the country. Less than 25% of student artists were selected for this honor, and 35 Pleasant Grove High School students were selected based on innovation, use of media, and artistic excellence.