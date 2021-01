Forty-Three Texas High School Band Students Chosen for TMEA All-Region Honor Band; Eight Named as Area Qualifiers

Advertisement

During competitive, recorded auditions held in December, 43 Texas High School band students earned placement in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Honor Band. Eight students advanced to earn All-Area Qualifier status.

Those students named to the All-Region Band are: Emma Allen, Martha Bratcher, Kaitlyn Colburn, Connor Corbett, James Dotson, Gabe Dupas, Jessie Garren, Logan Gonzalez, JaQuan Harrison, Alison Head, Joshua Jeffreys, Cayden Jordan, Katarina Jordan, Molly Laird, Josh Lauterbach, Shelby LeJeune, Taurean Lewis, Michael Markham, Ethan McDaniel, Jalena McDermott, Hope McDonald, Aaron Montano, Ana Moreno, Nick Nard, Trisha Patel, Angel Paz, Carlos Penate, Devon Pennington, Madisyn Points, Micah Rayburn, Gabby Reed, Jackson Roberson, Jami Roberson, Julia Ryden, Jenifer Silva, Macy Sloan, Olivia Turner, Robert Weaver, Rhyann Wilson, Jenna Woodard, Kate Woodard, Andrew Wommack and Hunter Yates.

Earning All-Area status were: Emma Allen, Cayden Jordan, Molly Laird, Jalena McDermott, Hope McDonald, Devon Pennington, Micah Rayburn and Andrew Wommack.