Pleasant Grove ISD Volunteer Anna Hornsby Chosen for 2021 Heroes for Children Award

Anna Hornsby has been named the recipient of the 2021 Heroes for Children Award given by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE). This is a prestigious award given to only 15 awardees statewide for outstanding services and support given to their school community, staff, and students of Texas. The 15 awardees represent 15 districts in Texas. Hornsby will represent District 9 which includes Bowie County and 29 other Northeast Texas counties. Hornsby will be recognized during the general meeting of the SBOE on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

“Pleasant Grove ISD is fortunate to have individuals that are invested in our community,” stated Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “Anna Hornsby puts her heart and soul into everything she does for our children and volunteer organizations at Pleasant Grove ISD. Our students and teachers benefit daily from her hard work. Mrs. Hornsby is deserving of this honor, and we look forward to celebrating her this year. I am proud the Texas State Board of Education recognizes individuals like Mrs. Hornsby for their outstanding service to students.”

The State Board of Education established the Heroes for Children award program in 1994. The award is designed to recognize excellence in advocacy for education and to highlight the many outstanding volunteers whose efforts represent significant contributions to public school education in Texas. Hornsby’s name will be engraved on a plaque along with other recipients to be permanently displayed at the Texas Education Agency.

Hornsby is a founding member of the Pleasant Grove ISD Education Foundation, most recently serving as the president for the past two years. Hornsby has been a vital part of the grant process for the PG Education Foundation, awarding over $30,000 in grants annually to teachers through the PG Education Foundation. Hornsby has also served on the PG Athletic Booster Club and Health Advisory Committee. She is a current member of the Pleasant Grove Showstopper Booster Club. Hornsby and her husband, Troy, have three children, Miller (20), Connor (19), and Lauren (15).