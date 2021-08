Advertisement

Harbor House is hosting an Overdose Awareness and Prevention Event Saturday, August 21, 8am-11am, at First Baptist Church, Fusion Center, 3015 Moores Ln.

This event is to raise awareness and provide resources to the community.

To register for free Narcan training, sign up as a vendor or for more information contact Cindy Miner at 903-490-0697, cminer@recoveryhhi.org.