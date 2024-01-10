Redwater High School Student Addison Hash Selected to ATSSB All-Star Band

Sponsor

Through a series of competitive auditions held these past months at the regional and area levels, Redwater High School junior student, Addison Hash, has been selected as a member of the prestigious Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) All-State Band.

More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in twenty-two different regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions held this past weekend across the state and only 286 of these students were selected for all-state honors.

Hash plays flute in the Redwater High School Marching Band. This will be her first time to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band. Her other interests at school include Varsity Cheer, Varsity Winter Guard, Key Club, National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. Hash enjoys singing, performing at local events, playing piano and flute, and reading. She is the daughter of Cindy Hash.

The ATSSB All-State Bands will meet in rehearsals in San Antonio, Texas, February 7-10, 2024, and will present a concert beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.