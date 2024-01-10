5 Pleasant Grove High School Band Members Named to All-State Band

Sponsor

In a historic achievement for Pleasant Grove Independent School District, five talented students from Pleasant Grove High School have been honored with prestigious all-state band selections, marking a record in the school’s history for the highest number of selections in a single year.

Over 10,000 high school students from across Texas competed for the coveted spots in the all-state bands. After rigorous auditions in twenty-two different regions and subsequent area auditions, only 286 students were awarded all-state honors. Pleasant Grove High School’s exceptional musicians secured five of these esteemed positions.

The distinguished state qualifiers from Pleasant Grove High School are:

Owen Braza, Junior – Trombone

Aaron Evers, Senior – Trombone (Jazz)

Loriann Hensel, Senior – Clarinet

Jackson Teague, Sophomore – Euphonium

Luke Williams, Junior – Trombone

These talented individuals will join other top musicians at the ATSSB All-State Bands meeting in San Antonio, Texas, from February 7-10, 2024. They will showcase their musical prowess in a concert at the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

Achieving all-state honors is a rare distinction, with less than 2% of Texas students attaining this level. The success of these students is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the outstanding guidance of band directors Jay Sutton, Devin Sipes, Jody Digby, Kevin Sutton, Anna Sutton, and Ed Grissom.

This historic accomplishment highlights Pleasant Grove High School’s commitment to excellence in arts and education, fostering talent and dedication among its students. The Pleasant Grove community is incredibly proud of these young musicians and their remarkable achievement.