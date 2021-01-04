Register Now for Spring 2021 Classes at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 12, 2021. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 7 and 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes begin on Wednesday, January 11, 2021.

UAHT GIVES STUDENTS OPTIONS

Students can earn an Associate of Arts in General Education Degree 100% online. They can take on-campus classes to gain a degree or certificate in programs such as Industrial Maintenance, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Power Technologies, Industrial Electricity, and Welding to help get a good job fast. UAHT also offers in-demand health professions programs such as Nursing, EMT, Paramedic, and Funeral Services. With campuses in Hope and Texarkana, Arkansas, students have two convenient locations to earn a degree around their busy schedules.

UAHT SAVES STUDENTS MONEY

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana offers the most affordable tuition and fees in the Hope-Texarkana area. Out-of-district students in Texarkana, Texas, taking 12 credit hours at UAHT save $599 compared to our closest competitor. Plus, students who participate in the UAHT Book Rental Program can rent their textbooks for only $20 per credit hour. UAHT also offers over one hundred twenty privately funded scholarships and numerous financial aid opportunities for students. In fact, the U Can Scholarship at UAHT may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

For more information or to enroll at U of A Hope-Texarkana, call 870-777-5722 or visit www.uaht.edu today.

