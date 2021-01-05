CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Continue Applicable Elective Procedures

Advertisement

Following Governor Abbot’s Executive Order GA-32, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is able to continue providing elective procedures including outpatient surgery for most of our patients as they do not require inpatient care and do not impact our ability to care for COVID patients. We expect to be able to provide a full range of services – not just COVID care. Elective cases requiring inpatient stay will be reviewed for appropriateness.

Like the entire region and health care facilities across the country, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is seeing an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and a rise in COVID patients in our hospitals, in some cases reaching their highest levels to date. It is important that the public knows that our medical experts anticipated and planned for these surges, and we are ready to care for patients. This preparation includes closely monitoring vital medical supplies and equipment, as well as evaluating possible expansion of space and beds to care for COVID patients, should the need arise. Most importantly, the Texarkana community should know that CHRISTUS St. Michael remains a safe, healing environment, and we’re continuing to meet the needs of our community.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospital in the Nation by IBM Watson Health™, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 63,000 patients a year, more than any area ED.

The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stoke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more.

