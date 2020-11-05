Registration for Spring 2021 Classes is Underway Now at U of A Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 12, 2021. The College will hold extended hours registration on January 7 and 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Classes begin on Wednesday, January 11, 2021.

UAHT offers:

•The most affordable tuition in the State of Arkansas.

•In-state tuition for Bowie and Cass County residents in Texas.

•A textbook rental program where students can rent textbooks for only $20 per credit hour.

•Over one hundred twenty privately funded scholarships.

•Numerous financial aid opportunities, institutional scholarships, and work-study programs.

•The “U Can Scholarship,” which may qualify students to take a free three-hour course.

•And much more!

At UAHT, you have the option to earn your Associate of Arts in General Education Degree 100% online. The College also offers various certificate and degree programs such as Industrial Maintenance, Diesel Technology, HVAC, Power Technologies, Industrial Electricity, and Welding to help you get a good job fast. UAHT also offers in-demand health professions programs such as Nursing, EMT, Paramedic, and Funeral Services. With the availability of online, hybrid, and evening classes at UAHT, students can earn certificates and degrees through a variety of avenues. UAHT also has campuses in Hope and Texarkana, Arkansas, so students have two convenient locations to earn a degree around their busy schedules.

The Enrollment Management Office at UAHT is now offering personalized ‘Career Mapping’ as a part of a scheduled UAHT campus tour. By scheduling a tour through the Campus Tour Request Form on the UAHT website, potential students can meet one-on-one with an enrollment representative to discuss their individual long-term career goals. While touring either UAHT campus, the Enrollment Management Office will help students create an action plan that will help guide them through their college journey. The Career Mapping sessions will show students how UAHT really can be their bridge to the future.

For more information or to enroll at U of A Hope-Texarkana, call 870-777-5722 or visit www.uaht.edu today.

