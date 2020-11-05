Main Street Sets Date for 3rd Annual Christmas Parade

Advertisement

Things have been a little different this year, but Main Street Texarkana is happy to announce that they are planning to continue one annual tradition – their 36th Annual Christmas Parade.

“There are new rules and regulations around hosting events this year,” said Main Street Executive Director Ina McDowell, “but we are so pleased that we have found a way to still bring the joy of the holidays to our community by hosting our annual parade in a drive-through format.”

A drive-through parade, also called a “reverse parade,” involves stationary floats parked on the street, with parade-goers driving past to view them from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.

Typically Main Street’s parade has attracted over 100 lighted entries from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, groups and marching bands. Local sponsors like the Patterson Troike Foundation, Logan Electric and the late “anonymous camel lover” help to cover the costs of the parade, and cooperation from many other entities, as well as both cities bring it to life. This year’s drive-through route will be a full mile of lights, music, and fun – featuring live camels and Santa Clause.

“If you have ever gone to a drive-through Christmas light display or a drive-through nativity, you have experienced the same concept,” event marketer Dani Hamblett said. “My family loves the parade, so we are excited to still be able to safely see our favorite businesses’ floats and wave at familiar faces.”

Details of the parade route and where cars should begin to line up will be forthcoming as the parade date nears. Following Main Street Texarkana on Facebook, following the Facebook event and keeping an eye on other local publications is the best way to stay up-to-date about the parade this year. The parade will also be live-streamed on Facebook and on the radio by Fox Sports Radio and KLFI.



Those wishing to apply to have a float in the parade can find the application online at www.mainstreettexarkana.org, along with complete instructions and rules. Entry applications are due no later than November 25.

What: Main Street Texarkana’s 36th Annual Christmas Parade – A Drive-Through Parade

When: Monday, December 7th, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Texarkana (route TBA)

Learn more: www.mainstreettexarkana.org

