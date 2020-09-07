Steve and Celia Montgomery Endowed Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Steve and Celia Montgomery, of Hope, Arkansas, recently established the Steve and Celia Montgomery Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Steve Montgomery said he and his wife wanted to find a way to help support the college this year since they were unable to do so by sponsoring the Watermelon Festival Concert as they usually do. “We have been a part of the Hope community for over thirty years and have always enjoyed giving back when we are able,” he said.

The scholarship is available to students pursuing any degree or certificate at UAHT. Celia Montgomery said they are grateful to be able to help students, whether it is through Kids’ College or college scholarships. “Over the years, we have watched the college grow and help our community in so many ways, so we are glad to be able to help an institution that helps us all as a community,” she said.

Interim Chancellor Laura Clark said the college sincerely appreciates the support of the Montgomery’s. “I am grateful to Steve and Celia for their endowed scholarship and their continued commitment to our community. It is always an honor to work with them, and it is support from people like them that help make our community a better place to live and work,” she said.

For more information about scholarships at UAHT, call 870-722-8228.

