TAMUT University Police Recognized

Advertisement

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Police Department (UPD) was recently recognized for its voluntary compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices. The best practices cover training and policy directives over topics such as Search and Transport, Use of Force, Hostage Incidents, Internal Investigations, Sexual and Other Unlawful Harassment, and dozens more.

There are more than 2600 Police Agencies in Texas, and the TAMUT Police Department is proud to be among the 173 agencies recognized. UPD is one of only two law enforcement agencies in Bowie County to receive the recognition, and joins 5 other Texas A&M University System departments who have been recognized as well.

“We are proud of that our University Police Department has been recognized for their commitment to excellence in law enforcement,” said TAMUT president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “They work tirelessly to make TAMUT a safe place to study, live, and work.”

Advertisement

The department was also recently commended by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement and the Department of Justice for compliance in two newly updated law enforcement policies: “Use of Force” and “Safe Policing for Communities.”