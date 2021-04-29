TASSP Names Texas High School Assistant Principal as Regional Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

Advertisement

Debbie Davis, Assistant Principal of Texas High School (THS), has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Davis is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Davis is a five year member of the THS Leadership Team. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University – Commerce. Additionally, she earned her Master of Education in Special Education from TAMU-Commerce and completed her Master of Education in Educational Leadership at Texas A&M University – Texarkana.

Davis describes herself as a “risk-taker, a visionary and a leader of learners.” She is credited with numerous achievements including: promoting awareness and acceptance of disabilities through monthly appearances on Tigervision; promoting students self-advocacy; developing practices to streamline processes in her department; restructuring the 18-21-year-old program at THS; and beginning the Tiger Strong Field Day, an annual event which celebrates athletes with disabilities in grades pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

“I am humbled that my colleagues think so much of me to nominate me for this award,” said Davis. “I strive each day to give my best to the students and staff that I work with, and this has reminded me that our work does not go unnoticed. I am truly honored to receive this recognition.”

Each of the regional winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Ceremony held in conjunction with the TASSP Summer Conference. All will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.