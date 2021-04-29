AHS Students Selected for Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day Celebration

Advertisement

Governor Asa Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson, and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that the 2021 Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day will be celebrated virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Directive on Indoor Venues. The Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day is an annual event that highlights academic achievement throughout the state. DESE will continue to honor this tradition through a virtual format. Nicholas Watson and Madison Atchley are the two honorees from Arkansas High School.

Nicholas Watson will be attending Harding University in Searcy, AR. “From the first day of 10th grade, I have had the pleasure of knowing the gentle giant that is Nicholas Watson,” commented Monica McLelland, English Department Chair. “On the basketball court, he dominates with finesse – continuously practicing his shots, drills, and maneuvers.” At Arkansas High School, Nicholas is known as a kind-hearted soul who wants to learn the most, do his best, and achieve his greatest accomplishment. Assignments are never late; questions are never unasked; and education is always achieved. “Not to slight his basketball greatness and the fact that he stands out across the state of Arkansas, he also stands out in academics and integrity as well,” McLelland said. “His character is one of honesty, grit, and humility.”

Madison Atchley will be attending Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, AR. Recalling her interaction with Madison as a sponsor of the NIKE Club McLelland said Madison impressed her throughout the year with her grace and poise. “No matter what project they were doing for the community, Madison was always available to help.” Madison helped collect stuffed animals for children in foster care, helped direct and cheer runners at Race for the Cure, helped stuff backpacks for school students in need, and assisted with many other community involvement events. “Although her willing heart should impress anyone, her attitude during all events was phenomenal,” stated McLelland. “She eagerly found places to serve, help, and encourage.”