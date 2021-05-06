Terry Anderson of UA Cossatot is an NJCAA 2nd Team All American DII Player

Advertisement

Terry Anderson of UA Cossatot was named an NJCAA 2nd Team All American DII Player. Anderson was recognized as one of the top 20 players at the NJCAA D2 level nationally. He was also voted first-team All-Region (Region 2) and Co-MVP of Region 2 (Division 2). Anderson averaged 20.6ppg, 13.4rpg, 5.1apg, 2.6spg, 2.4bpg this season.

UA Cossatot Colts Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd said, “I am extremely proud and happy for Terry. It is great to see all of his hard work paying off and him receiving national recognition as one of the best players in the country.”

For more information on the UA Cossatot Colts, contact Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd at 870-584-1105 or rbyrd@cccua.edu.