Texarkana Adult Education and Literacy is Hosting English as a Second Language (ESL) Sign-Ups at Vero’s Latino Store.

Texarkana Adult Education and Literacy program would like to inform the community of English as a Second Language (ESL) class sign-ups. Registration will be held at Vero’s Latino Store on Thursday, February 25th from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Classes are FREE for the community. The TAE&L offers in-person and online classes, as well as flexible class time options. Our ESL instructors are certified teachers and are eager to get more students into class.

If you would like to increase your English-speaking skills, strengthen your vocabulary, or need assistance with writing, please stop by Vero’s Latino Store for a quick and easy sign-up process!

Vero’s Latino Store is located at 2106 New Boston Rd, Texarkana, TX 75501. Thank you, Vero’s, for partnering with Texarkana Adult Education and Literacy on this mission and your commitment to helping the community!

