David Wood

David Leo Wood, age 79, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at a local hospital.

David was born on January 15, 1942 in Bloomburg, Texas to Edgar Heath Wood and Willie Ruth Wood. He worked for the city as a bus driver.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Wood of Texarkana; 1 son, Charles E. Wood of Texarkana, Texas; 1 daughter, Mildred Henry of Texarkana, Arkansas; 2 stepsons, Leroy Simmons and Dennis Simmons of Texarkana; 1 stepdaughter, Renee Misenheiner of El Dorado, Arkansas; and a host of other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas